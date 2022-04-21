Ajay Devgn on Backlash Over Akshay Kumar's Tobacco Ad: 'Endorsing a Product is a Personal Choice' | Exclusive

After facing much backlash from his fans, Akshay Kumar announced that he will no longer be the ambassador of the pan masala brand that he had signed up for recently. While the actor issued a statement on social media, News18.com got in touch with Ajay Devgn who has been associated with the same brand for many years.

Commenting on the controversy, the Singham actor exclusively told us, “I don’t want to discuss that. I would not like to comment on it but all I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to take a decision for themselves."

He goes on to add, “There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

Advertisement

Social media went berserk after Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar appeared together for an advertisement for a famous gutka brand. Trolling the trio, a user shared a meme and wrote that the actors completed the gutka cinematic universe, referring to the Marvel cinematic universe.

Devgn was the first to endorse the brand and over the years, there have been several memes regarding his association with it. Talking about them, the actor says, “I have seen a lot of those memes and they are really funny."

In the early hours of Thursday, Kumar issued an apology on social media by writing a note to his fans. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

“The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.