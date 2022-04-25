Ajay Devgn On His Cameo In RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Hollywood Mein Sab Karte Hai'

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Runway 34. The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan will hit theatres on April 29. Prior to this, Ajay was also seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. While RRR was released on March 24, Gangubai Kathiawadi hit theatres in February this year. In both these movies, Ajay Devgn played an impactful and strong cameo.

In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn was asked about playing these ‘chota role’ in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. To this, the actor explained that there’s nothing like a small or a big role. He also mentioned that he trusts Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli and therefore he really did not mind signing up for these films.

“It has nothing to do with experience, you have to be secure. If you are secure that a person is asking you to do a crucial role and there’s a justification to it. They are very reputed people, Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) and SS Rajamouli. There must be a reason also why they are asking you and I trust them so I did it," Ajay told RJ Siddharth Khanna.

Ajay Devgn further added even though his roles were small, they were the backbone of the films. “It’s not like I’ll do it again and again and for everyone, but sometimes you trust people you work with. Their justification is right that it’s the backbone of the film. Like Sajamouli said it’s the soul of the film. So I did it," the actor added.

Ajay Devgn concluded by saying that it is common in Hollywood as well. “Hollywood mein sab karte hai," he said.

Apart from this, in the same interview, Ajay Devgn also talked about working with Amitabh Bachchan. He revealed what kind of bond he shares Big B and said, “I have altogether a different bond with him. I can joke with him. I have been doing this from the beginning. I have known him for years. Earlier I used to joke with him a lot, now it’s still a little less now. He also loves a good sense of humour. We enjoy."

