Ajay Devgn Packed With Back-to-Back Shoots for 3 Months, Might Not Return to Mumbai: Report

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film Drishyam 2 has finally got a release date. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on November 18, this year. Meanwhile, Ajay is also busy with another project and interestingly, both his films are being shot in Hyderabad. According to a report in ETimes, the actor, who was recently spotted in London with his family, returned to India and headed to Hyderabad for Drishyam 2 shoot. The De De Pyaar De actor is shooting at the Ramoji Rao Studios for his crime thriller. Not just this, he has also been pooled in for the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, titled Bhola.

The report further asserted that as soon as the shoot of Drishyam will be concluded, Ajay will begin working for Bhola and both the shootings are likely to keep him busy for almost three months. The speculations are that Ajay might not return to Mumbai for the next three months, however, no official confirmation has been made by the actor yet.

Talking about Drishyam, the first part of the film was loved by all for its intriguing storyline and powerful dialogues. Now, the sequel is also expected to do similar magic with Ajay and Shriya Saran again pairing up for the movie. Drishyam 2 will also mark the return of Tabu as Meera Deshmukh. The makers have built a surprise by bringing in Akshaye Khanna on board. However, they haven’t unveiled the role of the actor yet.

Apart from this Ajay’s next film, Bhola is going to be the remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi. The action thriller that cast Karthi in the lead role was a blockbuster hit of 2019. Now, with the remake of the film, we can expect Ajay to play the serious role with the same energy and passion.

