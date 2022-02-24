Ajay Devgn Remembers to Wish Kajol on Their Wedding Anniversary: 'Pyaar Toh Always Hai'

After setting a digital reminder about his wedding anniversary, Ajay Devgn shared a sweet anniversary message for his wife Kajol. The couple celebrates their 23rd wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 24. The couple tied the knot in 1999, after dating for four years. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a clip from the couple’s joint interview in which the actor confessed he was surprised that after all these years, she is still with him.

Ajay shared the clip and gave a nod to their hit romantic film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha in the caption section. He wrote, “1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol." The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. “Love you both… congratulations," a fan wrote. “Happy anniversary to you sir and Kajol mam. Have a great exciting life. Yeh pyaar barkarar rakhnaa. Lovely couple 💕. Made for each other," added another. Many also dropped heart emojis to show their love.

Earlier this week, Ajay left fans is splits after he set a reminder for his wedding anniversary on Instagram. Ajay had shared a picture of the quiz segment from his and Kajol’s appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018. Karan Johar had asked the couple numerous questions about their personal lives, including a question on their wedding anniversary.

During the segment, Ajay struggled to get the date right. While he guess February correctly, he got the date wrong. “February 22.. 23?" he guessed when an angry Kajol revealed it was February 24. Ajay shared the iconic moment with the caption, “Reminder."

Ajay and Kajol starred in a number of movies in the 1990s. These included Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha before they tied the knot in 1999. The couple went on to work together in a few movies after their wedding. These included Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.

