Ajay Devgn's Shocking Revelation on Marrying Kajol: 'We Started Seeing Each Other Without Even...'

Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the best example of opposites attract. They have been married for 23 long years. The couple had tied the knot in 1999. They have two children together, an elder daughter Nysa and a son named Yug.

Recently, in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay Devgn opened up about why he decided to marry Kajol. “I really don’t know… we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married… Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow," the actor said.

The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of Runway 34, further said that they too have their ups and downs but have learnt to work it out together. “You have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works," he said. On a closing note, he said, one should not stick by their egos and just apologise and get over.

Earlier, Ajay had admitted that he didn’t like Kajol during their first meeting and was not very keen to see her again. In an old interview to Pioneer, the actor had said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Runway34, recently thanked Akshay Kumar for giving him a shout-out on Twitter amid the latter’s busy shooting schedule. Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, is slated to hit the theatres this week on April 29, 2022. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the film is based on a true incident.

