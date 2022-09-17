Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran’s Drishyam 2 Promotional Campaign To Start on October 2 Aka Drishyam Day

Drishyam 2 makers began production in February this year and Abhishek Pathak is serving as a director. The makers also published an on-set still of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, which heightened viewers’ anticipation as the first part had become a critical and financial success. In the two months leading up to the film’s premiere, an intriguing development has been reported. A source who spoke to Bollywood Hungama said that Drishyam 2’s producers and director, Abhishek Pathak has planned to begin promotions of the movie on October 2. They believed that beginning their campaign on this date was appropriate as it had significant meaning for the first part too.

The source added, “Moreover, things fell into place for them as Drishyam 2 is scheduled to be released on November 18, that is, 45 days after October 2. Hence, everyone in the team unanimously agreed to begin the film’s promotional journey on the national holiday."

An industry expert stated that since October 2 has come to be associated with Drishyam, viewers would respond enthusiastically. “Now, on October 2, people don’t just forward messages about the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, but also remind their friends and loved ones that this was the day when Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn’s character in Drishyam) attended satsang and had pav bhaji with his family! As a result, the promotional campaign will get a fabulous reception when it’ll commence on October 2," the expert added.

Meanwhile, the film Drishyam is a remake of the same-titled 2013 Malayalam movie. It was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat and featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor. The sequel to the same movie, which was made immediately available on Amazon Prime in 2021, is also the basis for Drishyam 2. The remake’s stellar cast now includes Akshaye Khanna as well.

