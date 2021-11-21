Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God to Release on July 2022

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God finally got its release date and it has locked in July next year. The film will be releasing on 29th July 2022 and the actors took to social media to share the news. Director Indra Kumar’s refreshing and relatable story not only aims at tickling the funny bones of the audiences but also convey a beautiful message at the end.

Sharing the news of Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022."

The slice-of-life comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series have collaborated with Indra Kumar before for films comedy such as Masti and Dhamaal.

Talking about the film, Bhushan Kumar had earlier said, “Thank God is an interesting and entertaining script. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with the film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Dharma Productions’ first action franchise Yodha. The first look of the project, which is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was unveiled on November 18. The film will also star Raashi Khaana and Disha Patani. Along with this, Sidharth has been keeping busy shooting for his spy drama Mission Majnu. Popular South film actress Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with the film.

Ajay Devgn recently made a special cameo as Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He has several films in the pipeline including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawad, Mayday and Maidaan.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, recently released the first look of her upcoming film Chhatriwali where the actress will play the role of a condom tester. She will also be seen in Mayday with Devgn, Attack and Doctor G.

