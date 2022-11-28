Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam 2 Continues To Rule Box Office; Inches Close To Rs 150 Cr

Drishyam 2 has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Even two weeks after its release, the film is ruling the box officce and has refused to slow down. On its second Sunday (November 27), Ajay Devgn starrer recorded another massive jump and earned Rs 17.32 crores. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 143.90 crores.

Sharing details about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted, “#Drishyam2 continues its DREAM RUN… Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is 🔥🔥🔥… Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* since it refuses to slow down… SUPER-HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr. Total: ₹ 143.90 cr. #India biz."

Drishyam 2 has also been giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. While Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 39.24 crore on its second weekend, Bhediya collected Rs 28.55 crore during the same weekend.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead, Drishyam 2 is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young boy. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Meanwhile, a report by E-Times recently claimed that Drishyam 3 will be made too. The entertainment portal reported that Drishyam 3 will be released in both, Malayalam and Hindi on the same day. Reportedly, the decision of releasing both versions on the same day has been taken to ensure that the suspense does not get leaked. “The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it. Clearly, this franchise is hear to stay," a source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

