Ajay Devgn Starrer Maidaan Finally Set To Release In Theatres on This Date; Check Here

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of Drishyam 2, recently wrapped the shooting for Amit Sharma's Maidaan, a biopic on former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie which was supposed to be released on February 17 this year, has now been given a new release date. The Singham actor's upcoming movie, which is a sports drama, is now scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12 this year.

Ajay Devgn told Pinkvilla, “Maidaan is one of my best films. We (the producers, the director & all actors) think it needs a big and proper release. The film’s VFX is being handled by international studios and we want everything to align properly. Keeping the best interests of the film in mind, we have now decided to release the film on May 12, 2023.”

Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor opened up about Maidaan. “Mind you, I watched the film without the soul of it, which are the matches, as we shot them very recently," he said. The producer added, “I believe it will be a watershed moment in Ajay Devgn's career. It's his best performance to date, in my opinion, and Amit Sharma has also excelled from Tevar to Badhaai Ho and now Maidaan."

Maidaan is a sports drama film directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is based on the golden era of Indian football (1951-1962) and stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim alongside Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao. A. R. Rahman composed the music whereas the story is written by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Saiwyn Quadras.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in his own directorial, Bholaa, which is billed as a big-budget action film in 3D. It reunites him with Tabu after Drishyam 2 and includes a cameo by Abhishek Bachchan. Ajay also begins filming for Neeraj Pandey's upcoming romantic thriller, which is set for a June 2023 release. He has several other films in the pipeline which are scheduled to go on floors this year.

