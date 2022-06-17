Home » News » Movies » Ajay Devgn Starrer Thank God to Clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, Munawar Faruqui Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

From Munawar Faruqui confirming that he would not be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, to Sidhu Moose Wala's 295th song making it to the Billboards Global 200, check out the biggest news of the day

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 17, 2022, 23:11 IST

The release date of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God is out. The film, directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, will be releasing in Diwali. This also means that it would clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu.

Standup comic and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui, in his latest social media post, has confirmed that he has backed out of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier, his team had said that Munawar will join the show later.

David Dhawan, who was hospitalised a day back after diabetes related complications, has been discharged today. The filmmaker is at his home and told a publication that he is ‘feeling better’.

Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, one of his songs has now made it to Billboard Global 200 Chart. The singer’s 295th song has ranked 154th on the list. With this, Sidhu Moose Wala has reportedly become the first Punjabi singer whose song has featured on this American list.

Rohit Shetty, in a recent interview, has confirmed that Sigham 3 would be made. Tne director, who is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 3, said that it has been a long time since he has collaborated with Ajay Devgn, that Sigham is still one of the most successful films on satellite and he would make something bigger given the canvas has extended.

first published: June 17, 2022, 23:11 IST