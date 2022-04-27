Ajay Devgn Slams Kiccha Sudeepa's 'Hindi Isn't National Language' Comment, Latter Replies: 'No Offense But...'

Ajay Devgn clapped back at Kiccha Sudeep’s recent comment about Hindi not being India’s national language. The Runway 34 actor took to Twitter and reached out to the Kannada actor with a message written in Hindi. He asked Sudeep that if he feels Hindi is not our national language, then why does he release his movies in Hindi. Ajay emphasizes that Hindi always has been and will continue to be our national language.

“@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana," he said in Hindi.

Advertisement

Sudeep responded to Ajay on Twitter, assuring him the statement was taken out of context and he had no intentions of provoking anyone. “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir," he tweeted.

“I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he added. Sudeep followed it with another tweeted that read, “And sir @ajaydevgn,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Kiccha Sudeep was speaking at an event about the success of pan-India films such as the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and Telugu films Pushpa and RRR when he made the statement that Hindi is no longer the national language. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

This is one of the rare occasions when Ajay has come forward to speak about a political issue. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the release of Runway 34. The film releases this weekend with Ajay directing and starring in it. The movie also has Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.