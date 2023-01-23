Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty React To 21 Andaman-Nicobar Islands Being Named After Param Vir Chakra Heroes

Actors Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra shared their reactions after, on Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. While the largest of them have been named after Major Somnath Sharma, other islands after named after brave heroes.

These include Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH.

Ajay Devgn who played Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey in the 2003 historical-war film LOC: Kargil took to Twitter and wrote, “The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers."

Suniel Shetty, who played the role of Sepoy Sanjay Kumar in LOC: Kargil, also reacted to the news. Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas."

Sidharth Malhotra, who famously played the role of Capt. Vikram Batra in Shershah joined Ajay and Suniel to react to the news. He wrote, “The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever."

Along with the naming of the islands, PM Modi also shared the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji that would be constructed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, previously known as Ross Islands. The same would have several facilities like a museum, a laser and sound show, a cable car ropeway, and much more.

