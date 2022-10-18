Ajay Devgn, Tabu Remember Director Nishikant Kamat at Drishyam 2 Trailer Launch: 'We All Miss Him'

The makers of Drishyam 2 unveiled the film’s trailer at a grand event in Goa. Drishyam 2’s entire cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor were in attendance. During the post-trailer press conference, lead actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu got emotional as they remembered late director Nishikant Kamat, who had helmed the first part of the film. Ajay Devgn said, “I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part". He added, “Without him, this wasn’t possible".

“However much I talk about Nishi, it won’t be enough", Ajay said when asked about Nishikant’s legacy. He added, “We all miss him. If he was here, we would have all been very happy. But the show must go on."

Tabu also remembered Kamat and said, “I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part".

Nishikant died of cirrhosis in August 2020, at the age of 50. The first instalment of the film was directed by him.

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of Drishyam 2 on his Twitter page. Along with the trailer, he wrote, “Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai". He added, “#Drishyam2Trailer Out Now. Case Reopens on 18th November 2022".

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonkar claiming that his family is still being sought after for Sam’s kidnapping seven years later. The investigation of the case has not been closed yet. Akshaye Khanna, the investigating officer, is searching for Vijay’s deceit. However, the evidence presents the same challenge. Tabu, Sam’s mother and a former IG, arrives on the scene and promises to never again ignore this “4th-fail anpadh".

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to hit the theatres on November 19.

