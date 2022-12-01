Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Rohit Shetty For Singham 3 After Bholaa? Here's What We Know

Rohit Shetty laid the foundation of the ‘high-octane’ cop universe with the 2011 action film Singham. Fast forward three years and then the versatile film-maker churned out the sequel in the form of Singham 2. However, following that, he dedicated his time to creating spinoffs for the franchise in the form of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Now Shetty is all set to bring back the Singham craze with Singham 3, the film which is expected to go on the floors after Ajay Devgn wraps up his directorial Bholaa.

As per Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to his Twitter handle to share the news, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating once again for Singham 3. He wrote in his tweet, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa."

Stoked by this announcement, several fans couldn’t hide their excitement. One of them responded by saying, “Looking forward to this one. 🔥🔥 SINGHAM AGAIN". Another one said, “50-60 cr opening legi likh k lele😍😍🔥🔥🔥" Someone also wrote, “if you’ve watch ‘Sooryavanshi’, in the end a hint has been given about ‘Singham 3’. So quite excited for this.😍" One of the fans tweeted out, “Omg 2014 ke baad finally the singham franchise is reviving again 🔥 #part3 blockbuster already 🔥".

Previously, while promoting his daredevil show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty had shared his plans for Singham 3 with Indian Express. He had revealed, “I am focusing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Johnny Lever starrer Cirkus that is scheduled to release in theatres around Christmas.

