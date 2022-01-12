Ajay Devgn to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood Stars Who are All Set to Make Their Grand OTT Debut in 2022

OTT is the fresh wave that has recently bitten some of Bollywood’s most notable names. As a medium for long-form content with unconventional storylines, streaming platforms have given many actors the chance to explore never-before-seen roles. Some of Hindi cinema’s most well-known actors will make their OTT debuts in 2022. We can’t wait to see what these celebrities have in store for us.

>Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, our very own Dhak Dhak girl, is first on the list. Only a few actresses have reached the pinnacle of celebrity like her. Finding Anamika will be Madhuri’s first foray into the digital realm. The first look was revealed at Tudum, a global NETFLIX fan event. Finding Anamika, produced by Karan Johar, is a thriller that promises to keep its audience on the edge of their seats.

>Aparshakti Khurana

Second, the multi-talented Aparshakti Khurana, who is set to make his OTT debut with Stardust in 2022 after a successful 2021. Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series is a fictitious depiction of the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 that focuses on the clash of two superstars. It’s an unusual plot, and Aparshakti’s fans are eager to see what the actor has in store for them.

>Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who has created some of Bollywood’s most memorable franchises, such as Golmaal and Singham, is gearing up to set the OTT space on fire with the release of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar. In the series, he plays a cop and is accompanied by Esha Deol, who also plays an important role. The audience has seen Ajay play cops before, but with Rudra, he is set to surprise his fans with an unusually dark and gritty role.

>Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha will also make her web debut with the release of Fallen, her first OTT series on Amazon Prime Video. Sonakshi Sinha, named “Bollywood’s Mass Queen," has always chosen roles that appeal to the masses. The actor recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her director, Reema Kagti, and producer, Zoya Akhtar, for giving her the memorable role of Anjali Bhaati in the series. We wish the actor a fantastic debut performance.

>Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is an actor who goes about his business quietly and then comes in with a bang. Shahid, regarded as one of today’s most talented and bankable actors, will make his OTT debut in 2022. The untitled project is being directed by Raj and DK, the duo responsible for India’s two extremely successful seasons of The Family Man. We’ll just have to keep an eye on this space for more information on what Shahid is planning.

>Aditya Roy Kapoor

Millennials’ crush Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in The Night Manager, a Hindi remake of the Golden Globe-winning show. According to sources, Aditya will play the role of Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will be interesting to see how the show’s creators adapt and Indianize it to suit our tastes. We wish the cast and crew the best of luck.

