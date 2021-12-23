Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan, Bollywood Stars All Set to Enter South Films Now

The record-breaking triumph of the mega-blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 gave Bollywood a newfound appreciation for the South film industry. However, actors from the Hindi film industry had already been working in the films there.

Female leads Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and even Priyanka Chopra have appeared in the South films. And now after Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgan is going to make his debut in the Telugu films with RRR. Salman Khan is also making an appearance in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’. Here’s a look at some Bollywood actors who have turned their attention to South Indian cinema with massive pan-India films.

RRR is one of the much-anticipated South Indian flicks set to hit the theatres soon. The film will feature Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. Joining Alia from the Hindi films is Ajay Devgn in Rajamouli’s RRR. According to reports, the actor will act as an on-screen guru of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. \

Ajay will mark his Telugu debut with this film.

Another flick that has been creating a lot of buzz is the much-anticipated Telugu version of the Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi. According to reports, Salman is also rumoured to have agreed to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s flick. And he’s apparently set dates for the shoot as well.

The film, provisionally named ‘Godfather,’ will mark Salman’s Tollywood debut. The directors haven’t divulged much about Salman’s part in the film, but it’s widely assumed that the actor will reprise his role as Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu version.

Sanjay Dutt’s name has been added to the list as well. Dutt will feature in the Kannada action-packed flick KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit KGF: Chapter 1. He made his stunning Bollywood debut with Rocky four decades ago. Dutt will feature as the antagonist Adheera, who will be pitted against superstar Yash.

Another film that will feature a Bollywood hunk is Director Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal. According to reports, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri have been roped in to play significant parts in the film. However, Nargis’ inclusion has yet to be formally declared. The film is set to be released in theatres worldwide on April 29, 2022, in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

