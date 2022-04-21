Ajay Devgn's Comment on Kapil Sharma's Fashion Sense Leaves Internet in Splits -- Watch

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is popular for The Kapil Sharma Show. Various celebrities grace the platform to promote their upcoming films. Recently, Ajay Devgn was seen on the show promoting Runway 34, which will be released on April 29. He was there with Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Akansha Singh. This episode will be aired this weekend. Meanwhile, a promo for the upcoming episode of the show has been shared on social media from the official account of SonyTV.

The caption of this post says, “Aapki khushi ko dene udaan, team Runway34 aa rahe hain aapke chehre par laane muskaan! Dekhiye The Kapil Sharma Show, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

In this promo, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the powerful star cast of Runway 34. Kapil Sharma and Ajay are seen teasing each other. Kapil says, “Maine suit me dekha mujhe laga Ajay Sir ne bank vank to ni join kar liya." Further, he added that Ajay looked handsome. To this, Ajay replied, “Tu to dhang ke Kapde pehenta nahi hai to maine socha show ko thoda uthane ke liye main hi pehen lu." His humorous reply left everyone in splits. Later, Kapil Sharma was also seen singing, Aise na mujhe tum dekho, for Rakul Preet Singh but Ajay Devgn comes forward, leaving Kapil speechless.

For the past few days, Ajay Devgn was in news for his cameo role in SS Rajamouli’s art piece RRR. In this film, Ajay played the role of Ram Charan’s father and actor Shriya Saran was his co-star. In 2015, the two were seen together in the film Drishyam, which was a hit at the box office.

Besides this, he will be seen in another film, Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects LLP. A biographical sports film, based on the golden era of Indian football, will feature Ajay as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

