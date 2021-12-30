Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Steps Out in Short White Dress, See Pics

While most star kids are waiting for their big break to enter Bollywood and leave a mark, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, is in no hurry. Though Nysa prefers to stay away from the social media glare, she’s not really able to escape the paps. Recently, the shutterbugs spotted the 18-year-old stepping out of a restaurant with a mystery boy. No one was able to know the identity of her male friend as he wore a mask.

The video was shared by Koimoi on their Instagram handle, where Nysa and her friend were seen heading out from a restaurant.

Nysa is currently completing her studies in International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, and prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Despite staying away from the glitz and glamour world, she could not escape trolls. Social media has also not been kind to her, every now and then the little one gets mocked for her skin tone and appearance.

From her skin tone to her outfits, Nysa has been a soft target of the trolls. A couple of weeks back, when Kajol shared a picture with her daughter, some questioned how come Nysa, who had a dark skin tone, appears to be so fair. “Phle to bht kali thi tum ab kya Hua tumhe (Earlier you had a dark skin tone, what happened now),” wrote a user while another asked whether she has got a skin lightening treatment done.

Both Kajol and Ajay have opened up about the trolling Nysa faces over her skin tone. While Kajol has called it hurtful and horrible, Ajay had said that he knows how the trolls work hence, they tend to ignore it.

