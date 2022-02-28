Ajay Devgn's Rudra to Marvel's Moon Knight: OTT Titles to Stream in March

Although the theatres have started to function slowly, and the months of December, January and February saw a number of films break records and rock the Box Office, OTT platforms still have not lost their popularity or relevance. They are updating their lineups and aiming at producing different and unique content. For the month of March, a couple of exciting films and series are lined up and we have curated a list for you to stream throughout the month.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (Disney+ Hotstar)

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to make his OTT debut with the series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. the psychological thriller is based on the British TV show Luther and also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4.

Undekhi Season 2 (SonyLiv)

After the success of Undekhi season 1, the series is back with the second season and stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya and Ankur Rathee, among others. The series will premiere on the OTT platform on March 4.

Turning Red (Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red revolves around Meilin Lee, a confident, slightly dorky 13-year-old with a solid group of friends and a good relationship with her family for the most part. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a secret about her ancestors that makes her turn into a red panda whenever she is too excited or stressed. Voiced by Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Wai Ching Ho among others, it will release on March 11.

Adam Project (Netflix)

In this science fiction, Ryan Reynolds’ character travels back in time to seek help from his younger self. Adam Project also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana. It will be streaming on Netflix from March 11.

Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix)

The first season of Bridgerton was a superhit on the streaming giant and the second season comes with a lot of expectations. The period drama is based on the novels of Julia Quinn, set in Regency-era London. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series will be streaming on Netflix from March 25.

Moon Knight (Disney+ Hotstar)

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some exciting projects lined up in the form of films and television series. After Wanda Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If and Hawkeye, the sixth MCU mini-series to release on Disney+ Hotstar is Moon Knight. It revolves around Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), who gets involved in a mystery involving Egyptian Gods. The series will release on March 30.

