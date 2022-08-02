Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3 To Begin Shooting In April Next Year, Confirms Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are reuniting for the third installment of the Singham franchise. The filmmaker revealed in a recent interview that the production for Singham 3 will commence in April, next year.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit stated that they have already started working on Singham 3. “It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film," Rohit added.

The filmmaker stated that the Tanhaji actor is currently busy with his other work commitments and Rohit is also busy with Cirkus. So they will start shooting for the film in April of the coming year. He also mentioned that the film is going to be the biggest film in his cop universe ever. The Singham director didn’t indulge in much detail about the film.

Advertisement

The director, who got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together as Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively in his cop universe, said that pulling multi-starrer in today’s time can be difficult and the task was not difficult for him as his cast has faith in his skill set.

The Golmaal director further explained that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are old schools and they believe in doing multi-starrer films and Ranveer has the faith that Rohit will present him in the right way.

Rohit also gave advice to young and upcoming actors to start sharing screen space with other actors. “I never faced the problem in making such cinema, but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films. They should leave their insecurity behind, otherwise, it will be difficult for the producers to make big scale films," he added. Rohit also added that a female cop film will be in his cop universe and the shooting for it will happen soon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. He also has a project with Sidharth Malhotra based on the Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here