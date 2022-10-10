Ajay Devgn's Special Birthday Note For RRR Director SS Rajamouli: 'Keep Making India Proud Sir’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the man behind grand hits like the Baahubali series and RRR, is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Ajay Devgn also marked the occasion by sharing his birthday wishes for the ace director on Twitter. “Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making me proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day S.S Rajmouli," the actor wrote while posting a picture of himself with the director on Twitter.

In the photo, Ajay and Rajamouli can be seen shaking hands and smiling. The duo is known to be sharing a special affinity and have also worked together in RRR. Ajay essayed the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju, the father of Ram Charan’s character in the film.

Soon after the photo was posted online, fans joined in the thread to wish Rajamouli on his birthday. Some others also praised the duo and wished to see them work together in a film once again. One Twitter user wrote, “Two legends in one frame."

Another user commented, “Sir, you come in the favourite actor’s list. Loads of love Stay as you’re."

And the third user penned, “The legend director happy birthday."

Jr NTR too penned a birthday wish for Rajamouli on his social media handle. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Jakkanna."

RRR is not the only film in which the director-actor duo worked together. The duo had previously collaborated on the 2012 release Makkhi (Eega in Telugu), which was helmed by Rajamouli. Ajay gave the voiceover as the narrator in the film

On the work front, Rajamouli has an untitled action film with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. As for Ajay Devgn, he is gearing up to intrigue his fans with films like Thank God, and Drishyam 2. The actor recently dropped the teaser of the second instalment of the Drishyam franchise. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 18. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 will also feature Akshaye Khanna joining the franchise. The film stars Ajay, Tabu and Shriya Sharan in the key roles.

