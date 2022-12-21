Home » News » Movies » Ajay Devgn's Tries Viral Instagram Trend, is Caught in a Work vs Break Dilemma

Ajay Devgn's Tries Viral Instagram Trend, is Caught in a Work vs Break Dilemma

Ajay Devgn shared a funny Reel of him caught between taking a break and thinking about work and fans are loving it.

Ajay Devgn's recent Instagram Reel has been amusing fans.
A recent trend of choosing between two contradictory thoughts is going viral on Instagram. Joining the list of celebs trying it out is Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. The Drishyam 2 star recently shared a video of himself giving a new twist to the viral trend. In the video, Ajay appears to be torn between two common but complicated situations: “Thinking of taking a break while working” and “thinking of work while taking a break.” The actor then sought his fans' help and asked them, “Kare toh kya kare (what to do)?"

Fans were eager to help out the star. They reacted to his post with comments such as “Take a break and don't think" and “basically be in the present and be happy in the present”. A third user suggested, “Sir, work like you are on a break”.

Take a look at the post below:

Ajay Devgn is quite active on social media and often treats fans with his pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Earlier, the actor shared candid pictures of himself sitting on a chair. He captioned the post as, “Low battery emoji + coffee = full battery emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Ajay was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Drishyam 2. The film is a Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name. The actor starred alongside Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 is doing well at the box office and has recently crossed the 200-crore mark.

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Golmaal 5 alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Arshad Warsi. The comedy-mystery drama is expected to release in 2023. The actor will also be seen in Maidaan and Bholaa.

