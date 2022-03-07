Ajay Purkar Lauded For His Role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in Pawankhind

Pawankhind was a power-pulsating and brilliant 2 hour 33-minute film, which received one of the biggest openings post-pandemic. The film has been running houseful almost all over Maharashtra. The spectacular direction of Digpal Lanjekar and noteworthy performances by Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni have been highlights of the film. Amid all this, Ajay Purkar’s acting has also received a lot of appreciation. Ajay played the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film.

In an interview a while ago, Ajay said that the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande was a dream role for him. Ajay always admired him and was delighted when asked to play this character. Ajay said that keeping his admiration in mind, director Digpal approached him for this role.

Ajay also described the preparations he had to undergo to get into the skin of his character. Ajay said that he had to gain 14 Kgs for this role because Baji Prabhu was built that way. He further said that the team tried their level best to depict a top-notch war film, something never been made before.

Pawankhind showcases the valour of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the battle of Pawankhind. In the battle of Pawankhind, 600 Maratha soldiers bravely fought the army of 10,000 Bijapuri soldiers led by Siddi Jauhar.

Apart from Ajay, Chinmay, Mrinal, Ruchi Savarn Mohan, Prajakta Mali, Surabhi Bhave, Ujwala Jog are a part of this film. Madhavi Nimkar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Kshitee Jog are also a part of this film.

Besides this film, Ajay has also been a part of several other projects. He jas received a lot of praise for his acting in the play Nandi. Ajay has also performed in several Hindi serials.

