Ajit Khan Birth Anniversary: The Story of Bollywood's Most-Loved Villain

Bollywood’s famous villain Ajit Khan was known for his phenomenal acting skills. Born on January 27, 1922, in Hyderabad, Ajit’s real name was Hamid Ali Khan. He adopted the name Ajit to work in the film industry. He had worked in more than 200 movies but got noticed for his work in the movie “Kali Charan". When Ajit delivered his famous dialogue, “Sara Seher Mujhe lion ke naam se janta hai", on the screen, everyone became a fan of his amazing dialogue delivery. Ajit Khan was one of those villains in Hindi cinema who outshined the hero of the movie. On his birth anniversary, take a look at his real life which was no less than a film story.

>Ajit is always remembered for his dialogues

Ajit Khan’s two other dialogues which are remembered to date by the people are “Lily, don’t be silly" and " Mona darling". These dialogues only fit in his voice. If Ajit did not run away from his home and come to Mumbai then, Hindi cinema wouldn’t gain such an amazing artist. Since childhood, Ajit had a dream of becoming a movie star and was crazy about acting. It is been said that to complete his dreams, Ajit even sold his books.

>Ajit ran from his home to become a hero

Ajit had no money when he came to Mumbai. He had to live in a cement pipe. But the trouble did not end here. According to media news, the local bandits used to take the money from the people living in the pipes and if refused to provide the money, they used to beat them. One day Ajit whipped the bandits and become the Hero of those people.

Ajit actually never wanted to become a villain on the screen. His dream was to become a hero. Early in his acting career, Ajit performed as a hero in several movies but did not receive any success. And, when he played a villain, he become immensely popular. With his extraordinary acting, Ajit made his characters immortal in Hindi cinema. His personality was so charming that he become a star on the big screen. He is remember for his work in movies like “Naya Daur", “Yaadon Ki Baaraat", " Nastik", and " Kali Charan".

