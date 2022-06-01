Ajith and Vijay Expected to Attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Reception

Popular actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are all set to exchange vows on June 9. The couple has been in love for more than 7 years and now their big day is fast approaching. According to sources about 200 people, including 30 celebrities, are to be invited to the wedding reception on June 9.

Among the expected guests are Ajith, Vijay, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are excited to see Ajith and Vijay together at a function after a long time.

Recently, Vignesh and Nayanthara posted a picture together. The couple visited a popular temple in Tamil Nadu. The pictures have already surfaced over the internet. The caption of the picture says, “Blessed."

According to sources, director Vignesh is going to collaborate with Ajith Kumar on his next film, tentatively titled AK62. Nayanthara has been cast in the film as the female lead. A big production house has been brought on board to bankroll the film. Reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander will score music for the film.

Vignesh Shivan has also written the lyrics for Valimai’s opening song, Naanga Vera Mathiri. While the fans are excited about the reports of Vignesh and Ajith’s next venture, they are awaiting official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Nayanthara, was released on April 28. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha alongside Nayanthara.

Before the film’s release, Nayanthara posted a few pictures with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha and they quickly went viral on the internet.

