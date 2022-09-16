Ajith Embarks on an Extensive Road Trip, the Route Map Will Baffle You

Tamil superstar Ajith’s obsession with bikes is known to all in the industry and currently he is making headlines with his current bike trips. The actor recently visited Ladakh on his bike, and photos from his journey emerged on the internet. Now the actor’s manager has tweeted his extensive road trip across India.

In August 2013, he rode his BMW bike from Chennai to Bengaluru, passing through Villupuram, Attur, Salem and Dharmapuri. Then his cycle expedition also remained in the news.

He then concentrated on his films. He also injured his leg and underwent surgery and was resting for a while. Later, in 2021 he decided to travel the country with his bike. He began in Tamil Nadu and proceeded to numerous states. Following that, he took part in the production of his 61st film. He resumed his bike tour from Chandigarh two weeks ago, having completed 80 percent of the schedule of his upcoming film.

He was accompanied by some of India’s top bike riders. Actress Manju Warrier also joined his tour. They traveled from Chandigarh via Kullu, Kargil, Srinagar, and Jammu and ended their journey with the darshan at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. The photos from the trip went viral.

In the pictures, Ajith is seen posing with his friend in front of the temple. He is wearing a black t-shirt with track pants and has covered his head with a warm cap. His salt and pepper look is also adding to his charm.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith’s manager, released new images of him a few days ago. The actor is seen in the images with his salt and pepper look. While sharing the pictures the manager wrote, “Man and the machine". He’s posing with his bike in one of the photographs.

