Ajith Fans Protest Outside Dindigul Theatre Ahead of Valimai Release

Much anticipated multilingual film Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, is finally set to be released in theatres on February 24 after multiple postponements. The film is helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The action thriller stars Huma Qureshi as the female lead opposite Ajith. The trailer for the film was favourably received, and it has sparked the curiosity of fans and moviegoers alike. The much awaited trailer of the film was released on December 30.

With the release date nearing, theatre reservations for the movie are in full swing. Tickets have already sold out in all theatres, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The same is true of Dindigul’s Rajendra theatre.

On the morning of February 21, the fans of Ajith sought a special screening of the film at the theatre for their forum on February 24 morning. However, the theatre owner reportedly asked for more money for this screening. This irked the fans of Ajith and they protested outside the cinema hall after locking it up.

After the protest by the fans, the police came to the scene and attempted to pacify the protesters. However, the fans of Ajith got into a ruckus with the cops. Following that, the police vacated the site and opened the main gate of the theatre.

The enthusiasm appears to be reaching a fever pitch across Tamil Nadu prior to the first day first show of Valimai. The opening shows of the Tamil films always draw a large crowd and the release of the films is celebrated like a festival. From breaking crackers to pouring milk on large cutouts of the stars, fans express their love and enthusiasm for their loved actors.

Over 2 million moviegoers have already shown interest in the film on Book My Show. As for this, the film is likely to have a tremendous opening, on February 24, because it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

