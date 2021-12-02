Ajith Fans React as Actor Asks to Drop 'Thala' Title: Name is Enough to Rule the World

Tamil star Ajith Kumar surprised his fans on Wednesday asking them to stop calling him “Thala” and just refer to him as Ajith or AK. It is quite common in South cinema for actors to be given special names by their fans adding to their larger-than-life image. Rajinikanth is known as Thalaiva, Kamal Hassan is called as Ulaganayagan while Vijay Sethupathi as Thalapathy.

Ajith’s statement, through his manager Suresh Chandra, has found resonance with his legion of fans.

Although left in a state of shock, Ajith’s fans are praising him for his humble behaviour. Respecting his request, fans have also changed the names of pages dedicated to Ajith.

This fan called Ajith a true hero for deciding to do away with the Thala.

Most agreed that the name Ajith is enough to rule the hearts. “No need landmark & stump for us - #AjithKumar Just a name is enough to rule the world..!!” wrote one user.

A user compared Ajith and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as both are referred to as Thala by their fans.

Many praised him for just wanting to be seen as an actor staying away from “unnecessary dramas.”

Another user praised Ajith for staying focused on his work and wrote that his decision on “Thala” is meant for his fans so they don’t get involved in wasting time over online fights.

The fans of Ajith and Vijay often fight online over the “Thala” and “Thalapathy” references with each camp trying to prove that their star is supreme.

There were some who saw it as a pure gentleman’s move.

Ajith’s next is the high-octane Valimai, an action thriller that is slated to release in January next year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, this film has been directed by H Vinoth.

