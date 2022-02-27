Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s Valimai Crosses 100 Crore Mark in 3 Days at Box Office

On its opening day, February 24, Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s action thriller recorded one of the highest openings in Tamil Nadu in recent times. The Tamil thriller directed by H Vinoth is still pulling in huge crowds. After an excellent, record-breaking opening, Valimai’s demand is high. According to reports, the film has been collecting huge numbers despite being released on a non-holiday and on its ay three of release, the film has entered the 100 crore club.

A report in Box Office India says, “Valimai has settled on day three after a big drop on the second day. The three day numbers of the film in Tamil Nadu look to be 52-54 crore nett and it has to hit 100 crore to cover."

The Ajith-starrer has already broken box office records in Tamil Nadu, the superstar’s native state. A vast share of the film’s revenue came from Tamil Nadu, where it had the largest non-holiday opening day of all time. The film grossed 36.17 crores in the state alone, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which grossed 34 crores on day one, and Vijay’s Sarkar, which stood with 31.62 crores.

It has been two years since the last release of Ajith’s film and Valimai’s release was also postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The fans of Ajith were waiting eagerly for this action-drama.

The film revolves around ACP Arjun Kumar (Ajith), who relocates from Mumbai to Chennai to track a group of violent bikers.

News18.com’s review said, “Overall, the movie is only about Ajith and is a treat for every Ajith fan. Besides slow-motion walks, and some scenic shots, there is nothing that the movie has to offer. Valimai translates to Strength and that’s exactly what the script and direction lacks."

Apart from Ajith and Huma, the film also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and VJ Bani.

