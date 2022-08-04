Ajith Kumar Completes 30 years: Vignesh Shivan Pens A Heartwarming Note

Ajith Kumar has completed 30 years mark in the industry. Beginning his career with the 1993 Telegu film Prema Pusthakam, the 51-year-old actor has gained a lot of fame for his phenomenal acting performances.

On the happy occasion, director Vignesh Shivan has paid a tribute to the legendary actor on social media. Vignesh has shared a slew of pictures of Ajith where he portrayed different characters in a film.

Along with the pictures, the newly married director credited Ajith’s confidence. He wrote, “Self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility, humbleness, perseverance, hard work and dedication has made this man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now."

Vignesh Shivan added, “To more years of the sheer joy of us watching you. We pray and wish."

In a follow-up post, Vignesh Shivan shared some more pictures of Ajith’s characters.

Ajith has also collaborated with Vignesh Shivan for AK 62. It is produced by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Adhik Ravichandran has also written a special message for his “Ajith sir".

“My Ajith sir, my big inspiration. One of my favourite pictures of sir. Still, remember how many small stickers of sir…I used to have it on my door. Love you, sir," he wrote.

Ajith is currently shooting for his upcoming movie AK 61. Helmed by Tamil director H. Vinod, the film is produced by veteran Bollywood actor Boney Kapoor and also stars Manju Warrier. AK 61 follows the story of a dangerous heist carried out in a bank and casts Ajith in a titular role. The action-adventure is slated to release in the theatres either by the end of this year or in the early months of 2023.

