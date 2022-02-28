Ajith Kumar Fans Organise Special Screening of Valimai For Deprived Children in Puducherry

Fans of Tamil star Ajith Kumar in Puducherry organised a special screening of the film Valimai for 150 children who were staying at Jaly Home, a shelter for disadvantaged children. Released on February 24, Valimai set the box office on fire, clocking a collection of more than Rs 100 crore in three days.

The movie stars Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles and has been released in 15 theatres in Puducherry. The fans of the actor even came up with a name for this special screening of Valimai – God’s Children. The venue was Shanmuga theatre in Puducherry and close to 150 children saw Ajith Kumar rule the screen.

One of the fans said that they booked the entire theatre for the children which cost around Rs 18,000. The children enjoyed and applauded the action scenes in the film.

Jaly Home was founded by the Samugam Trust which houses children from the underprivileged sections of the society who are engaged in activities like begging, rag picking, etc. It also offers free education to these children.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The action drama has been a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu and is expected to rank among one of the highest-grossing Tamil films.

The storyline of the film revolves around a cop who holds a distinctive reputation for curbing crime and is assigned the task of ending the menace of a criminal biker gang in Chennai.

Besides Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi, the movie also features popular actors like Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, etc. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in partnership with Zee Studios as a distributor. The songs of Valimai have been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

