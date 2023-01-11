Ajith Kumar Fans Prepare Rs 7 lakh Floral Chandelier To Celebrate Thunivu’s Release

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film Thunivu witnessed an epic release today, January 11. With ardent fans flocking to theatres to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen, the H Vinoth directorial has opened to a great start at the box office. Ahead of Thunivu’s release, the city of Bengaluru welcomed the film in a beautiful way. Besides adorning the city with plenty of Thunivu posters, Ajith Kumar’s fans also decorated the city with a garland reportedly worth Rs 7 lakhs.

The video of the floral chandelier was shared on Twitter by an Ajith Kumar fan page, named Bangalore City Kingmakers, just a day before Thunivu’s grand premiere. “Rs 7 lakh 35 thousand Worth Ring Garland from My Team Bangalore City Kingmakers, for Thunivu… Celebrations Tomorrow," read the tweet.

The series of video clips revealed the making of the ring garland in full swing, with hoards of jasmine flowers lying scattered on the floor. An array of these pretty white flowers could be seen getting weaved on a giant temple bell shaped floral chandelier.

The beautiful flower decor surrounds the entire circumference of the bell and multiple bags containing jasmine flowers are seen stacked on the ground as the artists continue weaving the flowers with much concentration. In the last clip, chandeliers are also spotted getting decked up similarly.

As soon as the clips surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, many users expressed their excitement over the film’s release. One user exclaimed, “GOOSEBUMPS… HATS OFF," while another called Thunivu’s pre-release to be the “Biggest celebration".

From its nail-biting trailer to the groovy Chilla Chilla song, Thunivu has been hitting the headlines long before its release. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The action thriller clashes with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office.

