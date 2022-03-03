Ajith Kumar Goes Out on Family Dinner; Losing Weight for AK61?

Ajith Kumar is basking in the success of his film, Valimai. The star is also prepping for his next film, for which he is undergoing intensive weight-loss training. The actor and his family recently went out to celebrate his son Aadvik’s birthday.

Social media is exploding with photos from the birthday bash. Ajith and his wife Shalini are smiling in a photograph. Another photo of Ajith in which he can be seen with Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik is going viral on social media.

Aadvik, on March 2, turned seven, and the entire family came together to enjoy the moment. Ajith doesn’t get to spend much time with his family members because of his work schedules and his love for travelling. However, the actor had a good time with his family. Ajith and his family appear to have dined at a restaurant.

Pictures of his new appearance, which included full white hair and a beard, quickly went viral on the internet. Ajith has undergone intense training to lose around 25kgs for one of his parts in AK61.

According to sources, a half-dozen trainers are assisting the popular hero in acquiring a lean appearance in time for the shoot, which is expected to begin later this month.

For the third time, the actor will work with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor on AK61. Previously, the trio collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The cast and crew of the unnamed film will be revealed soon. The project is set to go into production in a few weeks, however, the official date is yet to be announced.

