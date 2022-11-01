Ajith Kumar Hits The Road After Wrapping Thunivu, Poses With Superbike

Popular Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Thunivu. The actor, known for his stupendous acting skills, is known for his enigmatic personality. Besides acting, Ajith can be called an adventure junkie, embarking on road trips with his bike. This time, too, after the wrap-up of Thunivu, Ajith has set foot on the road and has undertaken a road trip to travel the world.

Recently, a picture revealing Ajith posing with his superbike has been doing the rounds on the Internet, taking fans into a frenzy. The now-viral photo has been uploaded on Twitter by an account named Suprej Venkat. The tweet indicates that currently, Ajith has started his bike journey from the city of Pune.

“Pune ride" read the tweet along with the hashtags - #ak and #ajith.

Ajith seems to be going strong at 51 as he struck a dapper pose in front of his mountain bike. The actor was seen basking in the sun, flaunting his uber-cool style and salt-and-pepper hairdo. He chose to sport fashionable biker attire having a sleek black and red colour coordinated jacket which he teamed up with a pair of classy black sunglasses.

Since being shared, the Twitter post has received over 5k likes with more than 1k retweets on the micro-blogging platform. Excited fans have commented on the post, questioning Ajith’s location. Some have even praised the actor for establishing the fact that age is just a number.

“Where in Pune which area….?" enquired one user. “super sir Ajith" exclaimed another. “Always on roads" chimed in a third individual.

Earlier, Ajith also took a bike trip to Thailand. He received a grand welcome at the Chennai Airport from his admirers after returning. He also went to Ladakh, accompanied by his Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier. According to reports, Ajith has claimed that he will be taking a break from acting for some time during which he will be exploring seven continents and sixty other countries.

Meanwhile, talking about Thunivu, the film, directed by H Vinoth, is touted to be a heist thriller based on a bank robbery in Punjab. Ajith is likely to be essaying the role of a villain in the film. Thunivu also stars Manju Warrior, Nayana Sai, Mahanadhi Sankar, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. This much-anticipated movie is slated to hit the big screens on Pongal next year, resulting in an epic clash with Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu.

