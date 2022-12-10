Ajith Kumar Impresses All With His Swag In Chilla Chilla Song, Fans Call It a 'Chartbuster'

Chilla Chilla song from the film Thunivu has been released and in less than 24 hours it has left netizens completely impressed. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vaisagh and Ghibran, the song has already crossed 7 million views on YouTube. Not just this, but it has also been trending on trending on twitter with fans hailing Ajith Kumar’s swag in the video and calling it a ‘chartbuster’.

Sharing the song’s poster, one of the social media users wrote, “Can’t stop listening to this song #ChillaChilla. Tripping and chilling on it (sic)." Another fan wrote, As Kalyan Master said " A Simple Shoulder Shake From #AjithKumar is Enough To Make The Whole Theatre Dance .." In case you have missed the song, watch it here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Chilla Chilla song:

Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced on social media in which fans can be seen cheering out loud and grooving to Ajith’s song inside a theatre.

Chilla Chilla was released on Friday, December 10 evening. Sharing the song on Twitter, Ghibran wrote, “It took 4088 days since I began my film career to experience this moment in 50th film. Love for #AK sir has spread into my life too. Hope I have done justice as one among you (sic)."

Talking about Thunivu, besides Ajith, the film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Veera, Prem Kumar, and Mahanadhi Shankar. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and will be released on Pongal next year. This also means that Thunivu will clash at the box office with Vijay’s Varisu.

