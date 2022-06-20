Ajith Kumar, on Motorcycle Tour in Europe, Having Time of His Life

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was tirelessly working on his next with director H. Vinoth, is currently on a motorcycle tour in Europe. Photos of Ajith riding his superbike around Europe recently went viral on social media.

Ajith went on this trip on his favourite bike BMW. He recently uploaded a few pictures wherein he is seen riding the bike and posing for the camera. He captioned the picture, “Wow thalaiva". His fans went crazy to see his bike and loved his picture.

Advertisement

Ajith uploaded another photo in which he is seen standing and posing with his bike. Along with the photo, he wrote that he was living as he likes with the earned money. His picture was flooded with comments. His fans appreciated the post and liked his caption. The post received more than 9k likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

In this photo here, Ajith is seen riding a BMW 1200 RT touring bike, which has a 1170cc twin-cylinder petrol engine. The maximum power of this bike is 124 BHP and the torque is 125 Nm. This bike has a 6-speed transmission.

The actor will resume shooting for AK 61 from next week. The shoot will take place in Pune. AK 61 is a heist thriller. Latest reports say that some portions of the movie are based on a real-life incident that happened to director H. Vinoth.

The film stars Ajith alongside Manju Warrior and Samuthirakani. Ghibran is composing the music for the film. Ak 61 is the third collaboration of Ajith, H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, this trio came together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The story of AK 61 revolves around a bank, what happens there and how Ajith gets involved in it. The movie will hit the theatres next year in January.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.