Ajith Kumar Seeks Blessings at Kedarnath, Photos Viral

Everyone is aware of the craze that actor Ajith Kumar has for bikes. His bike-riding adventures often make headlines. Currently, Ajith Kumar is touring Ladakh on his bike and often his photos surfaced online. Recently, the actor visited the Kedarnath temple, and his photos have gone viral.

In the photos, Ajith Kumar is seen posing with his friend in front of the temple. He is wearing a black t-shirt with track pants and has covered his head with a warm cap. His salt and pepper look is also adding to his charm.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Film correspondent Rajasekar shared Ajith Kumar’s photos and captioned them as “AK inspires you to travel more!! Ajith Kumar."

Check out the photos here:

A few days ago, Ajith Kumar’s new photos were shared by his manager Suresh Chandra. In the photos, the actor is seen flaunting his salt and pepper look. The photos have been capti0oned, “Man and the machine." In one of the photos, he is posing with his bike.

Check out the photos:

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in AK61 in which he will be seen opposite Manju Warrier. The film is directed by H Vinoth. Amid shooting, Ajith Kumar embarked on a bike ride to Ladakh. He was also accompanied by Manju Warrier. The actress shared several photos from their bike ride and also praised Ajith Kumar.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar’s AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. This is Ajith Kumar’s third film with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. They last collaborated on the film Valimai.

The last schedule of the film will begin later in September. The team will jet off to Bangkok for a 21-day shoot schedule.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here