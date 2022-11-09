Ajith Kumar Shoots For Thunivu Song Chilla Chilla; BTS Photos From The Set Go Viral

Ajith Kumar is all set to bowl audiences over with his grey character in the highly awaited film Thunivu, which is slated to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The H Vinoth directorial will clash with Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, at the box office. As a result, ahead of Thunivu’s theatrical release, the makers are going hammers and tongs at generating much anticipation around the Tamil heist actioner among the masses.

A few days ago, the film’s composer, Ghibran, announced the recording of a fast-paced dance number with Anirudh Ravichander, titled Chilla Chilla, which has been penned by Vaisagh. After the promotional song’s recording was concluded, it was reported that its shoot will go on floors soon. Now, in the latest development related to the Chilla Chilla song, Ajith Kumar has kicked off the shooting of the peppy track.

Recently, Ajith’s photos from the set of Chilla Chilla went viral on the internet. In one of the photos, he was seen posing for the lens with renowned choreographer Kalyan. In the BTS picture, the actor rocked a casual look, which comprised a dark-blue shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Actor Ciby Chandran also posted a snapshot of himself with Ajith Kumar from the set on Twitter. He tweeted disclosing that the song’s filming is currently underway. In the picture, the actor-duo flashed their beaming smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Chilla Chilla, which marks Thunivu’s first single, is expected to release on the occasion of Children’s Day, on or before November 14. However, no official announcement about its release has been rolled out by the makers yet.

Produced by Bay View Projects and Zee Studios, Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, GM Sundar, Mahanadhi Shankar and Cibi Chandran, among others, in key roles.

