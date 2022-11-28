Ajith Kumar-Starrer Thunivu’s Poster Released; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Fans are losing their calm as Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, is nearing its release. The film’s poster — which was released recently — is making buzz on all social media platforms. According to reports, Thunivu will compete at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. It’s been a long time since Ajith and Vijay’s films have competed at the box office. Both films will be released around Pongal, in January 2023.

Fans are tweeting about the film. One of them tweeted, “PONGAL STORM! Can’t wait for Ajith Kumar’s entry. Release Date Announcement Soon."

One more said, “Expect the unexpected things in upcoming days" with the poster’s hoarding.

Another tweeted a screenshot of film analyst Ramesh Bala’s tweet and said, “That too good quality screens."

H Vinoth’s action thriller Thunivu is expected to be a success. Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and GM Sundar play important roles in the film. Nirav Shah has taken care of the film’s cinematography.

Ajith was most recently seen in Valimai, in which he played a cop pursuing an outlaw biker gang. Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya also appeared in the film. Along with the original Tamil version, the film was also released in Telugu and Kannada.

We all know Ajith’s love for biking, right? Recently, Suprej Venkat, a London-based entrepreneur and adventure rider, posted some photos on his Twitter account where it can be seen that he’s on a trip with Ajith. He has been sharing pictures over the last few days with him. While tweeting this picture, he wrote, “Nothing exists except atoms and empty space; everything else is opinion AK."

