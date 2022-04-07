Ajith Kumar-Starrer Valimai to Have its World TV Premiere on This Date, Channel

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is all set to hit small screens. The actioner will have its world television premiere on Zee Tamil on May 1, coinciding with Ajith’s birthday.

The recent blockbuster hit was much appreciated by the masses for its stunt choreography and engaging drama. Headlined by superstar Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi, Valimai was helmed by Vinoth Kumar. Released in theatres on February 24, Valimai drew huge crowds to cinemas not just in the domestic market but in the international market as well. Following its worldwide success, Valimai is now available for streaming on Zee5.

In the cop drama, Ajith is seen essaying the role of an IPS officer. The action-packed masala entertainer is produced by Boney Kapoor. Apart from Ajith and Huma Qureshi, Valimai ensembles the cast of Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar, and Pearle Maaney playing pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film, made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, is said to have grossed over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and over Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Ajith wowed the audience once again with his performance in the film. When the film hit the theatres, the images and videos of fans going berserk in cinema halls over Ajith’s screen presence created a huge buzz all over the internet.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has provided the music, while the cinematography was done by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.