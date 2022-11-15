Ajith Kumar To Soon Join Social Media? What We Know

You have to agree that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s stardom has surpassed his need for maintaining a social media presence. The actor has delivered innumerable hits in his illustrious career and has etched a place in the hearts of die-hard fans. Even with the abundance of love and adoration, the actor has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, keeping a low profile. In this era of technology, he is not available on any social media platforms. However, reports and speculations are rife that this is soon going to change.

According to sources, Ajith is eager to join social media platforms to connect and interact with his fans directly. Both the actor and his team are in discussion regarding this matter. In addition, another source has revealed that although nothing is confirmed as of yet, Ajith now wants to own a personal social media account. “Now, Ajith wants to directly upload photos on his own on his social media account. However, nothing about joining social media is confirmed yet," the source said.

Ajith is a traveller by heart. Earlier, he undertook a road trip and a world tour in Europe. He is also a great biker. The actor’s friend shared numerous pictures, capturing his thrilling journey along with Ajith’s co-stars. Ajith has always been a low-key person. He does not even attend any promotional events or award ceremonies for his films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kollywood star will arrive on the silver screens with a bang in his upcoming heist thriller Thunivu. Helmed by H Vinoth, Thunivu also stars actress Majnu Warrier as the female lead. Produced by Bollywood actor, and producer Boney Kapoor, Thunivu’s music is scored by Ghibran.

To add the cherry on the cake, the film’s first song Chilla Chilla, sung by Anirudh and penned by Vaisagh, has opened to a massive response already. Thunivu is slated to hit the theatres in Pongal next year. The massive audio launch ceremony of Thunivu will be conducted at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium soon.

Earlier, rumours about Ajith planning on attending promotional events for Thunivu created an online buzz. However, putting to rest the rising curiosity, the actor’s publicist dropped a sly tweet that read, “A good film is a promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith."

On a serious note, although it is still uncertain whether Ajith will open his social media account on Twitter, Instagram, or other social networking sites, the burning inquisitiveness among Ajith’s admirers will always be at its peak until a confirmed announcement is made.

