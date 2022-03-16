Ajith Kumar Undergoes Dramatic Transformation For AK61

After the spectacular success of his latest release, Valimai, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is now gearing up for his next movie. According to reports, Ajith has undergone significant physical transformation and lost around 25kg for his role in upcoming film AK61. The film will be directed by H Vinoth and Ajith is playing a grey character in the movie.

However, this is not the first time that Ajith has undergone a physical transformation for a film. Earlier, Ajith had got into shape to play the lead role in Bala-directed 2009 film Naan Kadavul. As per reports, Bala had urged Ajith to shed a few kilos for the movie.

As part of preparing for the role, Ajith had also grown his hair, which took him several months. But, the actor’s efforts did not yield any results as he was later replaced by Bala with another actor following a dispute. Reportedly, Ajith was replaced by Arya to play the lead role of Rudram in the film.

Advertisement

Following the director’s decision to remove him from the project, Ajith had expressed his anguish over the move. It is said that Ajith had refused to return the signing amount to the makers stating that he had put in immense efforts to prepare for the role.

It was rumoured that in order to recover his money, Bala held Ajith captive in a private hotel and even threatened him along with a famous financier. Later in an interview, producer PL Thenappan had clarified that Bala did not assault Ajith and that the actor had returned the advance payment.

The Ajith and Bala controversy had resurfaced when Kollywood film director-producer B Ashok Kumar committed suicide in 2017. Ashok had left a suicide note in which he wrote about being debt-ridden and that a film financier was harassing him.

Apart from AK61 and Naan Kadavul, Ajith had lost significant weight for 2006 film Paramasivan directed by P Vasu. Upon being requested by the director to get lean, Ajith went through strenuous physical activities like swimming and managed to shed 15-20 kg for the role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.