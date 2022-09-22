Ajith Kumar's AK61 is Titled Thunivu; Check Actor's Menacing Look Here

The title and first-look poster of Ajith Kumar’s next film with director H Vinoth have been revealed. On September 21, the makers of the film revealed that the upcoming film is titled Thunivu (fortitude or courage).

The first look poster features Ajith Kumar sitting on a recliner holding a gun. The actor sports a dense white beard and is also seen wearing an ear stud on the poster. Thunivu is reportedly a heist thriller and its tagline reads No Cuts No Glory.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu has been produced by Boney Kapoor and has Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the female lead. Boney Kapoor shared the title and poster of the film on social media.

Check it out below:

Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth have earlier collaborated on Valimai and Nerkonda Paaravai. Thunivu is their third film together. Valimai was also produced by Boney Kapoor and was a hit. According to reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen in two completely different get-ups in the film.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu also stars Veera, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, John Kokken, and Ajay in key roles, suggest reports. The music has been scored by Ghibran and Thunivu is produced by Zee Studios in association with Bayview Projects LLP. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Manju Warrier accompanied Ajith Kumar on a bike trip to Ladakh and the actress penned her experience in a post. Along with the thank you note, she also shared pictures from their trip. In the photos, Ajith was seen flaunting his new look. She had also called him “Super Star Rider."

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Valimai. Next, he has a film with Vignesh Shivan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here