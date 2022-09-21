Ajith Kumar's 'AK61' Title and First Look Likely To Be Out This Evening

Actor Ajith Kumar aka AK’s one of the most anticipated projects — AK61 will get its title and first look unveiled today.

As per the latest reports, the makers of the film would be revealing the title and the first look of AK61 on September 21 after 6pm.

After the movies Nerkonda Parvai and Valimai, Ajith Kumar is acting in his 61st film under the direction of H Vinoth. The movie produced by Boney Kapoor has had its filming wrapped up to 80 per cent. Reportedly, Thailand is where the remaining shooting of AK61 is taking place. To finish this project, the filmmaker and the film crew headed to Thailand.

Apparently, actor Ajith will also be visiting Thailand on September 23, according to the crew. In this case, it is said that the cast and crew will reveal the movie’s title and first look around 6pm today.

