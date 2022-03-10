Ajith Kumar’s AK61 to Start Shooting Post-Holi: Reports

It’s no surprise that Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, producer Boney Kapoor, and filmmaker H Vinoth are working on their third movie, tentatively titled AK 61. However, according to a new update, the film will begin shooting on March 19 in Hyderabad. And, the muhurat pooja took place on March 9. Last month, AK 61 was officially unveiled.

According to reports, the pooja took place in Chennai. If reports are to be believed, AK 61 will begin filming in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film, which is rumoured to be a bank heist, might be released this Diwali. If it unfolds, it will be Ajith’s second release in 2022, following Valimai.

Boney Kapoor revealed Ajith’s appearance while announcing AK 61 last month. The actor was sporting a white beard and hair look. A pair of goggles rounded off the appearance.

It is also popularly assumed that Ajith would play a grey character in the upcoming venture. Ajith, who has grown a long beard for the character of the villain, has reportedly dropped up to 25 kg for the role.

According to rumours, Tabu will also appear in the film, reuniting the star after 22 years. Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), in which they co-starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mammootty, was their last film together.

Meanwhile, Ajith, Boney Kapoor, and Vinoth’s most recent venture, Valimai, is performing well. The film, which was released on February 24, has already surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark. Huma Qureshi also appeared in the film. And, Kartikeya Gummakonda played the main antagonist. Its soundtrack was created by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

