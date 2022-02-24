Ajith Kumar's Fan Injured After Petrol Bomb Hurled Outside Theatre; Kapil Sharma to Star in Sajid Nadiadwala's Next?

Ajith Kumar starrer much-anticipated film Valimai has been released in theatres worldwide today, and the movie has received a rave response from moviegoers. While it all seems to be hunky-dory for the film, on the contrary, an untoward incident was reported from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. One person was injured after a petrol bomb was hurled by bike-borne men at the crowd gathered outside a theatre. According to Police, around 4:30 am on Thursday, Naveen Kumar, an Ajith fan, got injured by the effects of the petrol bomb while he was erecting a flex board of the star outside the cinema hall in Coimbatore’s Gandhipuram area. Kumar sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Kapil Sharma fans may be in for a treat, as they may get a chance to watch their favourite star in a movie soon. An upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be ‘Nadiadwala Special’ as it will welcome producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Khan. During the episode, Sajid Nadiadwala will be seen announcing that his production house is working on a script for Kapil Sharma and that the comedian’s next movie will be with him. “I will now also like to announce that, we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months," he added.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, a piece of unfortunate news has come up for its makers. The film has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers. Not just this, Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar has also been leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size.

Video Jockey Anusha Dandekar has penned down a quirky note for her Sister Shibani Dandekar and her Brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar. Anusha shared a hilarious note along with the wedding pictures of Farhan-Shibani. In the note, the actress has asked the Rock On!! star to approach her for any help if needed, however, she quipped at last saying she has changed her number. She wrote, “A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever! As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though."

Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother was hospitalised for a period of six days. SLB’s mother was admitted to Belle Vue Nursing Home near Andheri in Mumbai for nearly a week, reported ETimes. The reason for her hospitalisation has not been confirmed yet, however, Bhansali’s mother has been discharged now. The source cited by ETimes claimed, “She was discharged yesterday. She has gone home but has to take a lot of care from here on."

