Ajith Kumar’s Ladakh Diaries Are Too Good To Miss

Ajith Kumar is not just an established actor but is also a fitness enthusiast and an adventure junkie. As we all know, Ajith has currently been busy shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled AK61. Amidst the film’s shoot, he embarked on a bike ride to Ladakh.

Recently, Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, shared two photos of the actor on Twitter, which broke the internet. In the monochrome photos, the Valimai star is seen rocking a salt and pepper look as he posed next to his motorcycle.

Suresh captioned the tweet writing, “Man and the machine." Netizens were all praise Ajith’s look in the comment section of the tweet.

Check out Ajith Kumar’s latest photos below:

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in AK61, which boasts of Manju Warrier as the female lead. Manju, alongside the film’s team, joined Ajith on his bike ride to Ladakh.

The Meri Awas Suno actress also shared a string of photos from their trip on Instagram and penned a sweet note to thank Ajith Kumar. She wrote, “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you, Sir! Lots of love!"

Take a look:

After the trip, Ajith Kumar and the team AK61 will jet off to Bangkok for a 21-day shoot schedule. A source close to the makers informed Pinkvilla, “Ajith Kumar and the AK61 entire team will be off to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. Some action scenes will be shot by AK and gang in Bangkok."

AK61 has been written and directed by H Vinoth. It is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.

