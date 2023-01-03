Ajith Kumar's Thunivu And Vijay’s Varisu To Release a Day Apart in Kerala Cinemas

This Pongal is significant not only for the audience but also for Kollywood stars Ajith Kumar and Vijay. According to the most recent reports from Kerala, theatre owners have agreed to release Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu. Varisu will be released on January 12th, while Thunivu will hit the theatres on January 11.

According to sources, Thunivu rights were sold for a minimum guarantee of Rs 2 crore, whereas Varisu rights were sold for a much higher price with a minimum guarantee of Rs 6.5 crore. Vijay has been steadily growing his fan base in Kerala, and all of his recent films have performed exceptionally well there.

H Vinoth has directed Thunivu, while Vamshi Paidipalliy has helmed Varisu, which will be released in both Telugu and Tamil. Meanwhile, Vinoth has done three films with Ajith, the most recent being Thunivu. Ajith Kumar is currently on vacation with his family, while Vijay has begun filming for his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

There has always been speculation that Ajith Kumar and Vijay are rivals and that they do not get along. However, at the Varisu audio launch, Vijay stated that he is his only competition and strives to improve every time. The two Kollywood stars have always stated that they respect each other and advise their fans not to criticise each other on social media.

Social media has allowed fans to connect, but it has also led to fights between Vijay and Ajith fans and the rise of negative hashtags. Vijay has previously spoken out against this trend. With their films releasing this Pongal, there were concerns that their fans might also clash in theatres.

