Ajith Kumar's Thunivu First Single Chilla Chilla To Be Released On This Date

Ajith Kumar is all pumped up for the release of his much-awaited film Thunivu on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Ardent fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film’s trailer and songs ever since it was confirmed that its shooting was wrapped up last month. Now, a major update related to the Tamil film has finally been shared by the makers.

On Monday, December 5, the film’s music composer, Ghibran, announced the release date of Thunivu’s first single, titled Chilla Chilla, on Twitter. It has been confirmed that the peppy track, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, will be released on December 9. Along with sharing a poster of Ajith Kumar holding a gun, Ghibran tweeted, “The Wait is over! #ChillaChillaFromDec9 in the voice of our own @anirudhofficial #Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory."

The Ajith Kumar-starrer is directed by H Vinoth. The actor-director duo last worked together in Valimai. It was previously reported that the upcoming film will be a heist action thriller. However, Vinoth recently broke his silence about the film’s genre in an interaction with ETimes. The director told the news portal that Thunivu is a multi-genre film.

“Just like with Valimai, such speculations are the problems that we face. Just because we had put up a set of a bank, people have fixed its genre as a heist movie and an action thriller. This is actually a multi-genre film, and it cannot be slotted under one particular genre. In short, it’s a game of rogues," stated H Vinoth.

Thunivu marks Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth’s third collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. The trio previously collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and Valimai (2022).

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will compete with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

