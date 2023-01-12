Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Receives Positive Reviews From Audience For Energetic Story

Ajith Kumar’s latest film Thunivu, written and directed by H Vinoth, is doing well in the theatres. The movie is not only making good money (Its 1st day collections was a total of Rs 24.59 crore), but people are loving Ajith’s anti-heroic character in the film. Thunivu talks about how banks cheat people in the name of credit card, mutual fund and personal loans. The trailer shows Ajith enter the bank with goons and try to rob it. Will he be successful in doing so? Why did he decide to rob a bank? All these answers will be questioned in the film.

The first half of the movie is full of energy, with lots of engaging robbery scenes. Fans will be hooked to Ajith’s character from the very first scene, and they are reportedly enjoying his role in the film. Audiences have shown a lot of love for Ajith’s body language, iconic dialogues, flamboyant dance steps and amazing action sequences. H Vinoth has provided the fans with another Ajith blockbuster.

Advertisement

Thunivu’s positive response has come as a relief for the actor and film crew, as his previous flick Valimai did not click with the audience. Full of high adrenaline action sequences, Valimai was all set to be a commercial entertainer, but the audience were left wanting for more. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam’s success, Valimai’s failure came as a shock to the actor. But looks like Thunivu might be a sigh of relief and a sign of recovery for Ajith.

The film not only received great reviews from fans, but critics loved it too. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala gave Thunivu a 4/5 rating, and tweeted that the movie had something for all kinds of audience. He even praised the songs and action sequences in the film.

A week before Thunivu’s release the team introduced the names of the characters that the actors played in the film. The film crew asked fans to guess Ajith’s name. The crew intentionally left his name out of the trailer and all sorts of promotions to let that be a suspense for the fans and create a hype around the film. This increased the fans’ curiosity and people were in for a surprise.

Read all the Latest Movies News here